Managing partner at international consultancy firm – Konfidants, Michael Kottoh says Ghanaian businesses need to develop professional business partnerships and be part of support groups if they want to be export-ready.

According to him, the refusal of businesses to be part of other exporting networks is likely to pose a major threat, not only to the competitiveness of Ghanaian firms but also to the country’s readiness to promote locally produced products.

Taking his turn on the on-air series of the 2024 Citi Business Festival, Michael Kottoh highlighted some areas small and medium-sized businesses should focus on in order to be export-ready.

“At the end of the day, it’s a product you want to sell, the question is whether the product is ready for export. There are many dimensions to that. You need quality products, that have been certified. The product must be doing very well in the market already.

“You need what we call market information. About the export market that could have demand for your product. The last one is the support system,”

“Lastly you need to be a part of various export networks and support systems. Some of them are GEPA, established to support exporters. If you are not a part of these associations, you may not be trade-ready.”

