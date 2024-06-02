Commuters using the Bimbilla Chichagi road to reach communities in the area have expressed fear of losing their lives due to the poor condition of the boats and canoes on the Oti River.

The state of these canoes is alarming. The boats and canoes not only suffer from water leakage but also have weak engines that struggle to start when passengers are on board.

The absence of life jackets and frequent overloading of the boats exacerbate the danger to passengers’ lives.

The Chichagi Road is the shortest route from Bimbilla to communities and districts in the eastern part of the country and to neighbouring Togo. However, travellers must cross the Oti River near Bandiyili using canoes and boats.

In 2023, Citi News reported the lack of life jackets for passengers crossing the river. In response, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) from the Zabzugu District provided about 100 life jackets to boat operators.

Currently, the situation has worsened.

The condition of the boats and canoes has deteriorated significantly, putting passengers’ lives at risk. Operators overload the boats with motorbikes, goods, and passengers. The boats leak, causing water to flood in, and children are often seen scooping water out of the canoes. The wood under the boats is rotten, and operators use plastic to cover some parts.

When fully loaded, the operators struggle to start the engines. Sometimes the boats reach the middle of the river before the engines start, leaving passengers in fear.

In an interview with Citi News, some passengers expressed their fears, urging the government to consider constructing a bridge over the river to improve their safety and ease travel.

Teachers who work in communities on the other side of the river lament that they sometimes miss school due to fear of unsafe boats.

The life jackets provided are now absent on the boats. The jackets became dirty and have not been washed or replaced.

The boat operators, who spoke on anonymity told Citi News that the chief of Chichagi has ordered a new boat, which will soon replace the current one.

On market days, operators can earn over GHS 5,000, while on regular days, they make between GHS500 to GHS1,000.

