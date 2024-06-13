The leadership of the Concerned Drivers Association have endorsed some key policies of the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama.

The group says policies such as offering commercial drivers high-purchase vehicles, pension schemes, ultramodern bus terminals across the country and drivers day policy are policies that resonate with them hence their support for the NDC candidate.

The National Secretary for Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana, Amenu Yusuf, speaking to Channel One News explained that the high purchase vehicle policy will make it easier for drivers to acquire their vehicles, alleviating the pressure and distress they face in meeting sales demands.

He noted that it has become almost impossible for drivers to purchase even third-hand vehicles, let alone new ones, and therefore sees this intervention as a significant relief.

The group however cautioned the NDC flagbearer against turning his back on the policy adding that its members are ready to throw their weight behind the NDC for victory in 2024.

“Amidst our despair based on the current economic condition in the country, the NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has mentioned some policies offering a gleaming hope, which includes the following; higher purchase, pension scheme, ultra-modern bus terminal and driver’s day. With the higher purchase, we trust this intervention to make vehicle ownership easier for players in the transportation sector.”

“It means that drivers can acquire their vehicle and save us from the distress and pressure we go through to meet our sales demand. It is an undeniable fact that it has become almost impossible for us to even buy third-hand vehicles not to even talk of acquiring home used or brand-new ones.

“We therefore find this intervention to be one that will bring so much relief to us.”

