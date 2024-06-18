Renowned poet and Secretary of the National Folklore Board, Nana Asaase, has highlighted the pivotal role of consistency in the development and expansion of Ghana’s creative sector.

He underscored that steadfast dedication would establish Ghana’s distinct presence on the international creative stage.

Speaking at the Creative Entrepreneurship Roundtable of the Citi Business Festival on Channel One TV on Tuesday, Nana Asaase encouraged young artists to persistently pursue their crafts to reap long-term benefits.

He shared his journey as evidence of the rewards that come with consistent effort, having refined his skills through unwavering commitment.

“…I started off with zero and a lot of faith and confidence and I realised one of the things that has gone has been consistency to produce results and wherever you go you need people to guide you.”

“Everybody wants their daughter to be a lawyer, doctor and all of that. But the creative industry holds a lot for us,” he articulated.

