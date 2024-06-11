Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, the owner of Labianca Company, and a member of the Council of State, has passed away.

Her death came after a brief illness, according to sources close to her.

Calls for her resignation intensified on August 9, 2022, following a report by the Office of the Special Prosecutor implicating her in corruption-related offences.

The report alleged that Asomah-Hinneh and another official used their positions to secure favourable tax treatment for Labianca Company, her frozen foods business.

Vitus Azeem, a prominent anti-corruption advocate, demanded that Mrs. Asomah-Hinneh step down from her position, citing her involvement in the Labianca case.

He also urged President Akufo-Addo to initiate a thorough investigation into the matter, to demonstrate his commitment to fighting corruption.

However, the High Court, Accra, quashed portions of the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s (OSP) report, which had found wrongdoing by two individuals– Kwadwo Damoah and Joseph Adu Kyei– in the Labianca case.

The court also ordered the OSP to pay GHC10,000 in costs, marking a significant turn in the case.

The OSP’s report had accused Colonel Kwadwo Damoah, a former Commissioner of the Customs Division at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and Joseph Adu Kyei, a former Deputy Commissioner of the Division, of wrongdoing in the case.

