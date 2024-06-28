The Ghana Police Service on Wednesday, June 26, arraigned Ayivor Elikplim, who was arrested on Tuesday, June 25, for assaulting a female work colleague at a financial institution at Nkawkaw.

The accused person pleaded guilty to the charge against him and was convicted on his own plea of guilty and remanded into police custody to re-appear on June 28, 2024.

Ayivor Elikplim appeared before the Nkawkaw District Court on Friday, June 28, but the sentence has been deferred to Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

In a viral video, Elikplim was seen attacking and assaulting his female colleague in an office.

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital