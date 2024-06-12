Cyberteq Falcon Ltd., a leader in the cybersecurity industry in Ghana, has once again been awarded, for the third consecutive time, the Cybersecurity Service Provider of the Year at the Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards (GITTA) held on 7th June at the Movenpick Hotel.

This esteemed award recognizes Cyberteq’s innovative approach to the cybersecurity challenge, its commitment to excellence in customer service and industry leadership. It is also a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Cyberteq team and the confidence reposed in them by their customers.

The CEO of Cyberteq Falcon Ltd., Mr. Ben Tagoe, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to God, his dedicated team, partners, and loyal clients who have been instrumental in achieving this remarkable milestone once again.

“We are honoured to receive the Cybersecurity Service Provider of the Year award at GITTA for the third consecutive time. This award is a reflection of our team’s dedication to excellence and our unwavering commitment to providing the best cybersecurity services to our customers. We are grateful for this recognition and will continue to strive for innovation and excellence in everything we do.”

“We cannot eliminate the threat of cyber threats. But we can certainly do more to reduce the incidents,” advised Mr. Tagoe.

He also emphasized Cyberteq’s proactive approach to fostering cybersecurity awareness among the youth, with Cyberteq’s ongoing Cybercon events on university campuses aimed at equipping students with essential cybersecurity knowledge.

Cyberteq commenced operations in Ghana in 2019 and has swiftly risen to prominence. The company offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity services, including information security, management of security operation centres, digital forensic services, and vulnerability management.

The GITTA Awards is an annual event dedicated to honouring individuals and organizations that have demonstrated excellence in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector.

