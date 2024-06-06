Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Awutu Senya East, has expressed confidence in defeating the current Member of Parliament (MP), Mavis Hawa Koomson, in the forthcoming December elections.

She indicated that she has taken lessons from the past and has strategically positioned herself to ensure victory in this year’s elections.

Ms Okunor reiterated her dedication to the constituents of Awutu Senya East, vowing to tirelessly address their needs and concerns.

She also shared her plans, which encompass significant investments in creating employment opportunities, improving roads, and addressing sanitary issues.

The NDC PC for Awutu Senya East expressed these views during an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Point of View on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Wednesday.

“I am more than confident that I am going to defeat her (Hawa Koomson). We say experience is also the best teacher. And we have learnt a lot of things that happened in the 2020 elections and all I will say we are correcting our wrongs in this 2024 elections,” she stated.