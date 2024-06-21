Alex Segbefia, Head of Running Mate’s Campaign for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says the party’s flagbearer John Dramani Mahama will win the December polls “hands down.”

In his view, Mr Mahama’s records are far superior to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mr Segbefia was speaking in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Point Blank on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Thursday.

“…We have a case because there is a direct comparison now. We have a flagbearer who has been president before, has been Vice President before, You can compare his record as Vice President with the record of the current Vice President. You can compare his record as president with the current president.”

“He wins hands down. Take all the macroeconomic indicators, tell me in the last seven years add Kufuor’s years which hospital has ever been built by the NPP to write home about…Not just health infrastructure. We’ve done well in almost every structure or every portfolio that exists under this current government,” he stated.

