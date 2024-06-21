The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed satisfaction with the composition of its campaign team ahead of the December polls, describing it as a strategic move designed to secure victory.

The Functional Executive Committee of the NDC on June 19 announced the party’s national campaign team for the upcoming December 7 general elections.

The appointments were made on Tuesday, June 18, after extensive consultations and deliberations, according to a statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey.

Kwetey is leading the campaign team as its Coordinator, deputised by Joseph Yammin, who is in charge of regional campaigns.

The National Campaign Team will work under the guidance of a Campaign Steering Committee that includes the NDC’s national chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

Alexander Segbefia, Head of Running Mate’s Campaign in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Point Blank on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Thursday said “…I think that strategically what we’ve done is good for us We are happy with what we have done.

“The meat will be put unto what is the bones and we are very conversant with how our campaign will run…We are very clear about our campaign, and we are happy with what we have put out.”

He further added “We are most effective with the little resources that we have. So, we are planning, planning, planning, execution. So, it is going to be very scientific.”

