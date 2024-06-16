Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that the upcoming December elections should focus on policies and ideas.

He urged Ghanaians to consider the policies, ideas, and solutions proposed by the candidates as the central point of their decision-making.

Addressing the nation during the Eid-Ul-Adha celebrations held at the State House in Accra, the Vice President highlighted the importance of unity and policy-driven discourse in the electoral process.

“We are one people, we are one nation, and we should let this election be about the policies, ideas, and solutions that the respective candidates have for the country, and that is what we should be focusing on.”

Dr Bawumia also remarked on Ghana’s status as a beacon of peace, noting the country’s position as the most peaceful in West Africa and ranking highly on the continent for its tranquillity.

“Ghana is a blessed country. We are the most peaceful country in West Africa and probably about the fifth or so most peaceful country in Africa,” he said.