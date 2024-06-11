The Deputy Minority Leader and MP for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has fulfilled one of his outstanding campaign promises to support the Ghana Education Service in transporting students from deprived communities with unmotorable roads to their schools through the launch of the “Ellembelle School Bus” initiative.

The “Ellembelle School Bus” initiative, whose phase one was launched at Kanokware in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region with two brand new buses, aims to help transport school children in rural communities. These children, due to a lack of good roads, have to walk long distances to attend school in nearby communities, a situation that makes them tired and late for classes.

Speaking at the launch of the “Ellembelle School Bus” initiative, Armah-Kofi Buah noted that the initiative, which fulfills a campaign promise he made in 2020, aims to promote access to education in challenged communities and was inspired by his personal childhood experience.

“I grew up in a farming community, and I used to walk several miles before going to school. My experience was an unpleasant one which no student should also endure, hence this initiative to help,” he explained.

The Ellembelle MP emphasized that walking long distances to school negatively impacts students’ academic performance; therefore, the Ellembelle School Bus initiative seeks to provide some relief to students who face difficulties accessing their schools.

Armah-Kofi Buah further expressed the need for the government to ensure a fair playing field for all students to excel in their academic ambitions, as Dr. Nkrumah envisaged.

“The Ghana that was created by Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was one where everybody’s dream should be realized, and that is the Ghana we are fighting to bring back,” he pointed out.

A Deputy Director in Charge of Planning at the Ellembelle GES Directorate, Edward Armah, said access to education will improve in the District with the School Bus initiative, removing transportation expenses for parents and improving school attendance.

While urging the school authorities in the area and users of the bus to ensure good maintenance, the Deputy Director in Charge of Planning at the Ellembelle GES Directorate also expressed appreciation to Armah-Kofi Buah for his immense support in improving the quality of education in the District, including scholarships for students, sponsorship of mock examinations for schools, and a Teachers’ Awards Scheme.

The Headmistress of the Kanokware Basic School, Jemima Sam, acknowledged the large number of latecomers as most students walk long distances to school, a situation she said hampers academic work.

Madam Sam hoped that the Ellembelle School Bus initiative would ensure timely attendance and increase general enrollment.

The Chief of Ambainu, Nana Nyamekeh Fofole, and the Assembly Member for the Nyamebekyere-Kanokware Electoral Area, Nicholas Kofi Mawuli, both thanked the MP for the initiative and promised to support it to achieve its intended objectives.

Overall, the Ellembelle School Bus initiative is expected to serve 10 farming communities with five schools.

—

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital