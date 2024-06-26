The Ghana Nurse-Midwife Trainees’ Association (GNMTA) has raised concerns over the delay in the disbursement of allowances to trainee nurses and midwives.

Despite the government’s promise to pay these allowances, the GNMTA claims that the payment schedule has not been fully honoured.

In a statement issued on Tuesday June 25, the association acknowledged the part payments made to some of its members, with first, second, and third-year trainees receiving allowances for 5, 6, and 5 months respectively.

However, they expressed concern that the 2022 batch, scheduled to receive their arrears on May 23, along with the 2023 and other batches, have not received these payments.

Furthermore, the GNMTA highlighted that the 2017-2020, 2018-2021, 2019-2022, and 2020-2023 batches have yet to receive any portion of their allowances. The association described this situation as unacceptable and called for immediate attention.

The reinstatement of the trainee nurses’ allowance was a significant decision aimed at supporting members during their crucial training period. However, the current delays are causing financial strain and demoralisation among trainees who rely on these funds for their sustenance and academic needs.

The GNMTA has called on the Ministry of Health, the government, and all relevant authorities to act swiftly to resolve this matter. They stressed the importance of disbursing the allowances without further delay to fulfill the purpose for which they were reinstated.

The association also urged all Ghanaians to amplify their concerns to ensure that this pressing issue receives the attention it deserves. They emphasised that the future of Ghana’s healthcare system depends on the well-being and support of its trainees, and timely payment of allowances is a critical component of this support.

The GNMTA remains hopeful that this matter will be addressed promptly and pledged to continue advocating tirelessly for the rights and welfare of its members.

