The Ghana Police Service has dismissed reports that Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akufo-Dampare, has been asked to proceed on leave.

Reports had emerged that the IGP had been asked to proceed on leave and hand over duties to his deputy, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, allegedly linked to the 2023 leaked tape scandal.

However, the Police Service has urged the public to disregard these reports, stating that Dr Akufo-Dampare remains committed to leading the Service as mandated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

A statement signed by ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, confirmed that the IGP is still in office and carrying out his duties.

The Police Service has assured the public that there is no truth to the reports of the IGP’s removal and urged the public to disregard the rumours.

Find below the statement