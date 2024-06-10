The District Grand Lodge of Ghana has addressed the water problem at the A.M.E. Zion Cluster of Schools in Cape Coast by donating a comprehensive water system.

The donation includes a mechanised borehole water supply, a platform, and a 10,000-litre water storage tank.

During the presentation, the District Grand Master of the District Grand Lodge of Ghana, Right Worshipful Isaac Owulaku Hood, highlighted that this donation is part of the district’s charity projects, which typically accompany the Festival of Institutional Lodges.

He emphasised that charity is a distinguishing characteristic of a freemason’s heart.

The Omanhen of Oguaa, Osaberima Kwesi Atta II, urged the school authorities and students to ensure that the donation is well-maintained and put to good use.

The assistant head of the school, who received the donation, expressed gratitude to the Freemasons for their timely intervention.

He noted that the school had struggled with water issues for a long time, but this donation has resolved the problem.

The ceremony was attended by pupils of the school, traditional leaders, and a delegation from the District Grand Lodge, including Deputy District Grand Master, Very Worshipful Brother Kwaku Owusu, Assistant District Grand Masters, Worshipful Brothers Jose Nico-Annan, Professor Domwini Kuupole, District Grand Secretary, Worshipful Brother Ebenezer Amos Sackey and District Grand Director of Ceremonies, Worshipful Brother, Baafuo Osei.

Members of the Festival of Institutional Lodges standing committee were also present, including Worshipful Brothers: Ambassador Dr William G.M. Brandful, Miguel Ribeiro Fiifi Brandful, Alexander Kwaku Adu, Robert Swatson, Kingsley Albert Ampoful, Dr Bright Wiredu, Christian Dela Gabah and others.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital