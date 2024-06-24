The Dodome Education Endowment Fund in the Ho West District of the Volta Region says it is putting in measures to improve academic results despite the inadequate teacher capacity in the area.

This comes after a relatively poor showing in the Basic Education Certificate Examination, with the best-performing student recording a grade of 17 in the 2022 exams.

The BECE results in rural areas have shown a concerning downward trend, a situation attributed primarily to the lack of adequate teachers and insufficient educational infrastructure.

This development has sparked alarm among educators and parents alike, raising urgent calls for intervention to address these critical shortcomings.

In the 6 Dodome Communities in the Ho West District, results from the BECE have been on the downward trend, despite some slight improvement in the overall performance.

Speaking to Channel One News at an event to award best performing students and teachers in the 6 Dodome communities in the Ho West District, the chairman of the board of trustees for the Dodome Education Endowment Fund, Rev. Edison Foster Mawusi stated that the board is working to ensure academic excellence is achieved in the communities.

The teaching of ICT in the communities has also been a challenge as there is no laboratory for practical learning.

This, according to an IT lecturer and a member of the Dodome Education Endowment Board, is affecting the ability of the students to do well.

He called for support to establish an ICT lab in the communities to encourage the teaching and learning of ICT.

—–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital