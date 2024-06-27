Former leader of the now-defunct Ghanaian music group Dunsin, Ernest Wiafe-Koranteng, also known as Wiafe SwiitLypz, has advised musicians not to dream of joining a music group.

Dunsin, then made up of Ernest Obeng aka Omega, Ahmed Kenneh Larweh aka Sparqlyin and Wiafe SwiitLypz with records including “fefeefe”, “Oyadieyie” and “Falaa” and was formed in 2003, started recording professionally in 2005 and got their first smash hit ‘Oyeadieyie’ in 2008.

The song, which was one of the songs on their album became one of the biggest songs ever to be produced in Ghana. The group, which had a lot of potential broke up in 2018.

While explaining events that caused their separation, Wiafe SwiitLypz in an interview with DJ Slim advised musicians not to dream of joining a group.

According to the former leader of the defunct group,” One of toughest companies you could ever get yourself in is a music group…It is very difficult… I don’t think any artiste should ever dream of joining a group”

He quickly added, “Group is great unlike a solo artiste who does everything alone – but you’re trying so hard to get it for everyone but someone is also there thinking for himself”.

The former leader of the defunct group extensively explained that, despite being aligned with the group’s vision, “the energy just wasn’t there,” hence the breakup.

Wiafe SwiitLypz is currently working as a solo artiste and out with another banger dubbed ‘I’m In Love’.

The song which was produced by Nad Exclusive and talks about showering praises and respect on everyone who knows how to handle a man to become good in life features legendary Highlife musician Oheneba Kissi.