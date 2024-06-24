Authorities at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) are worried about the impact of illegal mining and other environmental degradation on the health of Ghanaians and the economy.

In commemoration of World Environment Day on the theme: Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience, Stakeholders appealed to citizens to be responsible for their actions and not allow poverty to drag them into causing more harm to themselves and future generations.

In an interview with Channel One news, The Pro- Vice Chancellor of KNUST, Professor Ellis Owusu Dabo, urged individuals to not use poverty as the basis for destroying the environment because such actions will only exacerbate poverty rather than address it.

The Pro VC indicated “You shouldn’t destroy your land in the name of obtaining wealth.”

An Ecologist at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Professor Alexander Kofi Anning though lauded the government’s green Ghana initiative, indicated that it will be of no essence if the already existing trees are not protected.

He thus stressed that there should be stringent measures in place to protect trees and forest reserves that are undergoing destruction by illegal miners.

The professor also lamented the impact of the destruction of the environment on livelihoods and the country’s GDP, indicating that the economic situation will worsen over the years if the menace is not tackled since the environment and its resources contribute massively to the country’s GDP.

Professor Alexander said, “The environment is a national asset that provides us with many benefits and is very helpful in our economic development. To attain sustainable economic development, we need to take care of our environment. If we fail to do so, we will not be able to progress.”

He added “Globally, according to the Economy of Biodiversity, 50% of global GDP depends on biodiversity. If we continue destroying our environment and ecosystem, we will lose those commodities that support our GDP.”

As part of the celebration and contributions to a sustainable environment, Heads of Departments, other authorities and students led by Dr. Mary Sefa Boampong, an environmental sociology lecturer, planted 1000 trees/seedlings.

