Some 45 injured people have been sent to Nairobi’s Kenyatta National Hospital, the country’s biggest referral hospital

They are receiving treatment and surgery, the hospital says on X, external.

“Seven being female with different kinds of injuries… We have had no mortalities from the demonstration so far.”

Protesters inside parliament

More footage of the protest is starting to emerge as the unrest intensifies. In a video posted on X, external, several men men are seen pulling apart a stand that displays flags in the Parliament building, smashing the poles against the floor.

Another man attempts to kick in the doors to the senate.Glass covers the ground and shouting and the sound of whistles can be heard in the background.

At least 10 killed – paramedic

Several people are feared dead from the clashes between police and protesters.

A paramedic has told the Reuters news agency that at least 10 protesters have been killed so far.

The death toll is likely to rise as police continue to battle the protesters inside and outside parliament.

Ambulances can be seen carrying the injured from the streets.

Wounded streaming into cathedral

I am at All Saints Cathedral, close to the Central Business District, where medics and doctors have set up a medical camp. Dozens of doctors are here receiving casualties.

People are running into the cathedral chased by police who are lobbing tear gas. And just in the past few minutes we have seen two ambulances arrive carrying some of the wounded.

The police are shooting with live ammunition. We have seen two people arrive with gunshot wounds. They are injured but conscious.

There are dead but not here.

Earlier I was at the Nairobi expressway where I could see bodies on the street. They were lying in pools of blood, with one’s head completely blown off.

Parliament buidling badly damaged

Live TV footage shows a section of parliament badly damaged.

Windows and chairs can be seen broken as police continue to push out protesters who gained access to the complex.

—–

