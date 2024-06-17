Dubai is set to host the inaugural Premier Energy Leadership Conference & Awards 2024 – Middle East & Africa (PELADubai2024), an esteemed event celebrating outstanding achievements in the energy sector.

This landmark event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 17th – Friday, 18th October 2024, at the Al Khoory Hotel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, under the theme: “Harnessing AI for a Sustainable Energy Future: Innovations, Impact, and Integration.”

The Premier Energy Leadership Awards is a high-impact, top-tier conference and awards ceremony developed by The Governance & Business Boardroom (a RADComm Group subsidiary), JEPMSS, and Energy Governance Middle East & Africa. This event is dedicated to recognizing individuals and organizations who are driving the future of the energy sector with exceptional vision, innovation, and commitment to sustainability. It aims to inspire others by showcasing the remarkable achievements of these leaders.

Background:

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) region holds a critical position in the global energy landscape, characterized by rich resources and strategic geopolitical significance. The region is undergoing a significant transformation with a focus on diversification, sustainability, and technological advancements. In this dynamic environment, the Premier Energy Leadership Awards aims to celebrate the strides made by industry leaders and ensure they remain at the forefront of innovation and efficiency.

The MEA region is experiencing a transformative shift in its energy sector, with a strong emphasis on adopting sustainable practices and innovative technologies. As the energy landscape continues to evolve, it is crucial to recognize and honor the leaders and organizations that are making significant contributions to this transformation. The Premier Energy Leadership Awards serves as a platform to highlight these contributions and inspire continued excellence and innovation in the energy sector.

We invite all stakeholders, industry leaders, and professionals to join us in Dubai for this prestigious event. The awards ceremony will provide a unique opportunity to network with peers, share insights, and celebrate the achievements of those who are driving positive change in the energy industry.

Participation & Speaking Opportunities:

We welcome industry leaders to participate and share their experiences and insights at the conference. Speaking slots are available, and we encourage interested parties to contact Richmond at +233247415140 via call or WhatsApp to express their interest.

The Governance & Business Boardroom is a leading networking organization connecting corporate governance and business leaders worldwide. We provide a platform for senior executives, board members, and industry professionals to exchange ideas, share best practices, and foster valuable connections. Our mission is to promote thought leadership, excellence in governance, and sustainable business practices. We organize several notable events, including the Ghana National Governance & Business Leadership Conference & Awards and the Africa Public Sector Leadership & Innovation Conference & Awards. We are a member of RADComm Group.

For further details and participation, please email us at info@tgbboardroom.com or info@pela.tgbboardroom.com

