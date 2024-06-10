Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin believes the #dumsormuststopvigil organised by actress Yvonne Nelson will serve as a wake-up call to the Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh to address the erratic power supply.

Actress Yvonne Nelson on Saturday, June 8 led the #DumsorMustStop protest. The protesters commenced the vigil at the main gate of the University of Ghana.

They proceeded from the University of Ghana to the Tetteh Quarshie roundabout, where the organisers delivered a statement.

About thirty police personnel were deployed to take charge of the protest despite earlier attempts to thwart it over disagreements on the location.

Speaking to teachers during the distribution of laptops within the Effutu municipality as part of his one- teacher- one- laptop initiative, he assured them that the power outages would be solved.

“Ghana, we have made it, as a member of ECOWAS Parliament, if I look at the developments in the sub-region, even power, Nigeria, I’m just coming from Abuja, almost every household has a Gen set. You go to Benin, Togo, La Cote D’Ivoire, Guinea, Conakry, Equitorial Guinea, Cape Verde. They don’t have reliable power, we do, but even so, it’s not enough.

“So, we should continue to drum home on the issue, our sister Yvonne Nelson, did some demonstration. Even though we’re solving the problem in the energy sector, that alone will be a wake-up call to pinch the minister of energy, that hey, let me solve it and get it done completely. After all, that’s why the people voted for us,” he said.

