The organizers of the #DumsorMustStop vigil have announced that the protest will proceed on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

The move comes after the Ghana Police Service filed an injunction application to halt the vigil, citing concerns about the proximity of the protest location to a security installation.

The organizers, led by Henry Osei, held a press conference on Wednesday, June 5, where they confirmed that all issues with the police have been resolved.

Mr Osei assured the public that the protest would be peaceful and that the police had assured them of maximum protection.

The #DumsorMustStop vigil aims to pressure the government to resolve the country’s power crisis, which has seen many parts of Ghana experience intermittent power supply at peak hours.

The organizers blame the government’s inability to pay for required fuel as asserted by independent power producers for the crisis.

According to Mr Osei, the public is expected to join the vigil on June 8, with participants marching peacefully from the University of Ghana to Tetteh Quarshie Interchange.

The organizers also highlighted the stark contrast between the country’s electricity generation capacity and actual supply.

They have urged the public to join the vigil and demand a solution to the country’s power crisis.

“We engaged the police yesterday, we sat down with them and everything went on successfully. We discussed our routes and they assured us of maximum protection of the day. We’ve also taken into consideration so many things in terms of our security.

“What we will advise the general public is that when they are coming, we expect them to come and join us march peacefully from the University of Ghana to Tetteh Quarshie Interchange.”

