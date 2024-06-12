Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has advised Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to ensure transparency and detailed policy communication to earn the electorate’s confidence in his potential presidency.

Recognising the ongoing nature of development, the Asantehene highlighted the Vice President’s responsibility to articulate his strategies that would build upon the current NPP government’s accomplishments.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II underscored the significance of the NPP Flagbearer’s articulation of future plans, asserting its critical role in securing the trust of Ghanaian voters.

He also called upon the Vice President’s advisors to offer robust support and counsel, aiding him in the fulfilment of his objectives.

“…What matters is for you to let Ghanaians know that if they follow him if he is elected president, he can make changes for Ghana to grow. He should accord Ghanaians due respect and carefully outline his policies for Ghanaians to know what he wants to bring on board.

“If you continue making known and explaining the policies you want to bring on board if elected and if they are true and God permits and Ghanaians listen and give you the nod, I am sure you will do them for Ghana to grow for us. Other parties want to govern so let us understand your policies well.”

“…Let Ghanaians know that there is a shortfall here but when I am elected, I will work on it. When you do things like that, they will believe you. But if you are only poised to come and rule then it will not work,” he advised during the Vice President’s visit as part of his Ashanti Region tour.

