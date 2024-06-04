Evans Nimako, the Director of Elections for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has declared that the outcome of the upcoming elections will not be influenced by who occupies the chair of the Electoral Commission (EC).

This statement followed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) condemning the Electoral Commission’s (EC) decision to exclude political party agents from the ongoing vote transfer exercise, labelling it as unlawful.

Earlier, the NDC had instructed its agents to defy and disregard the EC’s directive, which was issued in response to violent clashes at some transfer centres.

Responding to this on Eyewitness News, Mr. Nimako dismissed the NDC’s accusations of collusion between the NPP and the EC to rig the elections, emphasising that the NPP is poised for a significant win in the December 7 elections.

“We will not send agents to the transfer centres. We will wait to see what the police and the EC will do under the circumstances. But you see, the NDC will not depart from this argument that the NPP is conniving with the EC to rig elections.

“The election will be conducted on December 7, and, the majority of voters, now about 18.7 million, will vote massively for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. You watched the election situation when Madam Charlotte Osei was the EC. We won elections in 2000 when Dr Afari Gyan was the EC Chair.

“For us as NPP, it doesn’t matter who sits there as the EC boss, we are well represented in all the 38, 622 polling stations and I can assure you that come December 7, the candidate of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will win massively.”



