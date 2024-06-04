The Electoral Commission (EC) has reversed its directive to prevent political party agents from observing the vote transfer exercise.

In a memo to its district officers on Sunday, June 2, the EC directed that agents of political parties must not be allowed access due to violent clashes at some of the transfer centres.

This sparked widespread criticism from various political parties and civil society organisations. They argued that the directive was a breach of the democratic process and could potentially lead to irregularities in the transfer of votes.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, in a Facebook post, said the EC’s decision points to attempts to collude with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to rig the upcoming December 7 general elections.

But the EC at a Press Conference on Tuesday, June 4 announced the reversal of the decision.

Deputy Commissioner in charge of Operations at the Electoral Commission, Samuel Tettey, said the decision to reverse the ban was taken following extensive deliberations.

