Enterprise Computing Ltd. (ECL) and The CERMES Foundation are on the move to empower students all over Africa with knowledge in the vast opportunities that technology presents. Starting off at Presbyterian Senior High School in Tema, the team provided over 700 students with a glimpse into the world of technology.

Led by Chief Technology Officer of ECL, the talk brought together a diverse group of students, ranging from aspiring engineers, budding software developers, potential branding experts and even up-and-coming fashion enthusiasts. This initiative served as a platform for them to gain insights from the experts and understand how they can use technology in their various study areas.

One of the highlights was when the students interacted with the Regional Sales Lead at RedHat, Tobi Ogundare. He encouraged them to grab every opportunity to advance their knowledge in IT. In his words, “Avail yourselves to learning about IT whenever the opportunity is presented. Make good use of the gadgets you have by learning smart and tapping into the experiences of the experts. It’s great to have the team from ECL come to your school so make the most of it”.

The headmaster of the school, George K. Ankomah, expressed gratitude to the team for this initiative. He believes that engaging students in such engagements will broaden their understanding of IT and enable them to harness their skills in the field.

Beyond the talk, the students networked with the team. They asked questions about aspects of IT that piqued their interest. From Cybersecurity to Automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI), and then Marketing and Sales, the team openly shared their knowledge and experiences. Their curiosity and the team’s willingness to impart knowledge further enhanced the impact of the event. Through such initiatives, the gap between classroom learning and the reality of the outside world is narrowed, enabling students to envision a tech-driven future.

ECL and CERMES are paving the way for a brighter and more technologically advanced tomorrow by empowering the aspirations of young minds. ECL has further opened its doors to these aspiring innovators, welcoming them to leverage the resources and opportunities available within the organization.

Enterprise Computing Ltd. is a professional services company providing customised technology solutions and consultancy to businesses. With service offerings in Business Process Automation, Cybersecurity, Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure, Backup and Recovery, among others, ECL is committed to ensuring business success while providing organizations with a keen focus on 24/7 fanatical support.