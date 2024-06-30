Edem Kojo Doe, has become the first Ghanaian to be inducted into the prestigious Society of Fellows since its inception in 1967.

On Friday, June 21, 2024, Longwood Gardens inducted the 2023-2024 Cohort of Fellows at the 2024 graduation ceremony held in the Visitors Center Auditorium of Longwood Gardens, Kennett Square, PA, USA.

The Longwood Fellows Program is a key part of Longwood’s learning and training portfolio as a one-of-a-kind leadership development program designed to prepare high-potential professionals for high-impact roles in public horticulture.

Continuing Longwood Gardens’ mission-driven history of targeted training and education for horticulture professionals, the Fellows Program supports the development of a robust, diverse, and qualified talent pool for public horticulture at large.

From June to June each year, Fellows live and work together as a cohort of 4-6 mid-career professionals, attending courses, completing projects, expanding their networks, and advancing leadership priorities identified by partner organizations across the globe.

Initially established in 1967 as a two-year graduate program in partnership with the University of Delaware, the program was revamped in 2016 into the current year-long fellowship model.

The programme reflects best practices in adult education and experiential learning, centering knowledge transfer, mindset shifts, and behavioral transformation. Fellows learn how to be leaders by observing established professionals and implementing new tactics in projects throughout the year.

Guided by the legacy of Longwood’s founder and visionary business leader, Pierre S. du Pont, the Fellows Program blends the best aspects of university programs and corporate leadership academies. Like university-based programs, the Fellows Program centres on a quality curriculum that broadens Fellows’ perspectives and grafts theory and practice.

Like corporate leadership academies, the Fellows Program embeds this training in a real-world institution, ensuring that Fellows learn theory and practice in the specific context in which they are building their careers.

In blending these components, the Fellows Program maintains flexibility in program content and design and ensure that graduates are available to serve organizations across public horticulture. In this way, the Fellows Program also serves as a model for education and training programs intended to serve the needs and interests of adult learners in any discipline.

A Unique Leadership Journey

Longwood Gardens’ Fellows Program, renowned for its rigorous leadership development, selected Doe as part of its 2023-2024 cohort. This intensive, year-long program is designed to cultivate high-impact leaders in public horticulture through a blend of academic excellence and real-world experience. Fellows engage in a comprehensive curriculum, tackle challenging projects, and expand their professional networks, all while residing together to foster a collaborative learning environment.

Established initially in 1967 as a graduate program with the University of Delaware, the Fellows Program was revamped in 2016 to focus on adult education and experiential learning. It incorporates best practices from both university programs and corporate leadership academies, ensuring that participants like Edem receive a holistic education that bridges theory and practice.

Achievements and Contributions

During his tenure, Edem completed a series of prestigious courses, including Strategic Fundraising for Nonprofit Leaders at Harvard Kennedy School, Strategic Planning and Nonprofit Leadership at Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI), Strategic Leadership: Vision, Strategy, and Managing the Organization to Drive Results at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business, Program Evaluation at Temple University and Global Leadership Institute program through the World Affairs Council of Philadelphia. He attended the International Garden Tourism Conference in Victoria, Canada in his bid to embracing tourism, using public gardens as attractions.

He also engaged in numerous immersive courses at Longwood Gardens, such as Nonprofit Finance, Organizational Culture and Leadership, and Executive Presence.

Edem’s contributions were not confined to coursework. He facilitated leadership sessions for teen volunteers, participated in leadership tours at 77 local/national gardens, attended board meetings, and hosted thought leader dinners. His hands-on experience included a two-month field placement at the Atlanta Botanical Garden, focusing on sustainability and conservation initiatives. Moreover, he was part of a collaborative cohort project, “From Mission to Impact: Evaluating Influence and Organizational Alignment,” presented at the 2024 American Public Gardens Association conference in Boston, Massachusetts. In concluding the presentation, this what Edem and his cohort said about mission impact:

“Mission impact is the DNA that guides the growth of public gardens. It drives why we write mission statements, strategize mission alignment, and evaluate mission-focused activities. Understanding impact tells us why our work matters. This is the reason individuals build purpose-driven careers, why nonprofits are founded, and why funders invest in compelling ideas. In the end, every entity in public horticulture is trying to improve the world, both for our communities and the generations that will follow. Using a mission impact framework helps us identify and document the positive outcomes achieved by our many efforts.”

Transformative Impact and Future Prospects

Edem Kojo Doe’s journey through the Fellows Program has equipped him with a comprehensive skill set essential for leadership in public horticulture. He has mastered strategic planning, financial analysis, change management, high-performing team development, and crisis communication. These capabilities position him to excel in any leadership role, driving innovation and fostering growth within the horticultural sector.

Edem’s induction into the Society of Fellows symbolizes his dedication to excellence and his potential to influence public horticulture on a global scale. His achievements reflect a commitment to self-reflection, strategic visioning, and effective leadership, making him a role model for aspiring leaders.

As Edem embarks on the next phase of his career, his story inspires others to pursue their professional growth with determination and passion. His induction is not just a personal triumph but a testament to the transformative power of targeted education and immersive learning. Edem Kojo Doe stands poised to make a lasting impact, embodying the values of leadership, innovation, and community service that the Longwood Gardens Society of Fellows upholds.