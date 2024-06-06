The Assembly Member for Egyiresia-Mempasem, Gabriel Ato Mensah, on behalf of victims of the May 18 fire disaster triggered by a leaking premix fuel barrel has appealed for financial support to finance the medical bills of victims as three more die.

The latest fatalities include 14-year-old Daniella Cornelius, 55-year-old Kojo Agyire, and 24-year-old Nuredeen Morrison.

The Assemblyman for Egyiresia-Mempasem, Gabriel Ato Mensah, speaking to ChannelOne TV that the three remaining hospitalised victims are all receiving treatment at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, but called for financial support due to the huge bills being incurred.

Mr Mensah made an urgent appeal to the public, corporate community, and individuals to provide financial support to help save the lives of the remaining victims.

He expressed concern over the high cost of treatment, stating that the community is in dire need of assistance to cover the expenses.

‘So now the death toll has become five, instead of the initial three that we had already buried. So we are preparing to have another discussion on how to bury the tree. But fortunately for us, the other one was Nurudeen Morrison, 24 years old, he is a Muslim, just this Monday, he was buried at Mankessim.”

“Then yesterday, at dawn, we learned of the passing of Daniella Cornelius, who is 14 years old and has been taken to Korle-Bu for the past 18 days. She has also passed. Now the death toll has risen to six, with four since being buried, leaving the other two.”

“In fact, I will use your medium to advocate for the general public, especially the corporate community, individuals, and groups of people, to come to the aid of Egyiresia”

