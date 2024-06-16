John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, has conveyed his best wishes to Muslims across Ghana on the eve of the Eid-ul-Adha celebration, which is scheduled for Sunday, June 16.

Eid-ul-Adha is a significant Islamic festival that celebrates Prophet Ibrahim’s unwavering commitment to Allah, exemplified by his readiness to sacrifice his son, Ismail. In a merciful twist, Allah intervened and replaced Ismail with a ram just before the sacrifice.

This divine directive tested Prophet Ibrahim’s allegiance and his absolute willingness to carry out Allah’s will. Hence, Eid ul-Adha is aptly referred to as the festival of sacrifice.

In his Eid Mubarak message on Saturday, Mr. Mahama encouraged Muslims to show compassion towards their family, the needy, and orphans.

He also expressed his heartfelt wishes to the revered Chief Imam, Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

The NDC flagbearer also sought the support of the Muslim community through their prayers for the upcoming December elections.

“Today is a joyous occasion, Eid Mubarak to you all. May Allah accept our supplications. May Allah see us through next year. May Allah grant us long life. Today, as I mentioned, is a day for celebration, and we should remember to extend our care to the poor, orphans, and loved ones. May Allah accept our prayers.”

“…May Allah fulfil all our heart’s desires. To those who have completed the Hajj, may Allah ensure their safe return. May Allah continue to bless our nation, Ghana, with peace. May Allah guide us through the forthcoming elections with success. On this occasion, I also seek your prayers that Allah will grant me victory,” he expressed.

