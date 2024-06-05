The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia leads as the preferred Presidential Candidate with 38.9% in the 2024 general elections, according to a survey by the Director of Research and Innovation, Kumasi Technical University, Professor Smart Sarpong.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama trails with 36.1%.

The survey stated that Bawumia leads in Ahafo, Ashanti, Bono, Central, Eastern, North East, Western, and Western North.

The survey maintained that all other Presidential aspirants put together are making up to 3.6% gains.

The survey also indicated that about 21.4 % of prospective voters are yet to decide which Presidential candidate to vote for as of the end of April 2024.

The most decided region in favour of the NPP’s flagbearer is North East with 60% of voters going for him. While 75.7 % of voters in the Volta region have decided to vote for Mahama.

Data collection for this baseline study lasted for 30 days commencing April 1st to 30th, 2024.

