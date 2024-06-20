The National Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Henry Nana Boakye otherwise known as Nana B, has boldly declared that Alhaji Hanan Abdul Wahab, the party’s parliamentary candidate for Pusiga constituency, is poised to win the Pusiga seat for the party.

This assertion by the NPP’s National Organiser is based on the numerous developmental initiatives undertaken by Alhaji Abdul-Wahab in his bid to become the next Member of Parliament for Pusiga under the NPP banner.

Among these initiatives are the construction of over 100 mechanised boreholes across communities in the constituency, educational infrastructure enhancements, and support for various artisanal trades such as hairdressing, tailoring, weaving, fashion designing, leatherworks, makeup artistry, plumbing, tiling, and welding.

During his recent campaign tour of the Upper East Region, the National Organiser of the NPP engaged with communities and towns on the outskirts of Pusiga.

He also interacted with the youth involved in this trade. A highlight of the tour was the commissioning of a significant project, an AstroTurf initiated by Alhaji Hanan Abdul-Wahab.

Present at the commissioning were esteemed dignitaries including the Minister of Sports, Mustapha Ussif, and Deputy Transport Minister, Hassan Tampuli, underscoring the collaborative efforts and dedication of Alhaji Hanan Abdul-Wahab in fostering development, unity, and progress across all sectors of the constituency.

Alhaji Hanan’s development and empowerment drive in the Pusiga Constituency has endeared him to the people of the area.

The Pusiga people have resolved to embrace the life changing programmes he is bringing to their doorstep and will do all in their ability to support his bid.

