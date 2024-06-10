President Nana Akufo-Addo has pledged to ensure that any political party or presidential candidate who breaches the law ahead of the December elections face the appropriate consequences.

Speaking at the commissioning of The Law House in Accra on Monday, June 10, President Akufo-Addo assured that his administration will not tolerate any legal violations by political parties or presidential candidates.

He reaffirmed his commitment to upholding the rule of law and maintaining order in Ghana, especially as the country approaches the December polls.

Akufo-Addo emphasised that the law will be applied consistently to ensure that the peace, security, and stability of the nation are not compromised by the ambitions of any political party or presidential candidate.

“I want to use the opportunity on this platform to reassure the Ghanaian people that a law enforcement agency of the state, including the office of the Attorney General, will do all within their power to ensure that law and order prevail in the country at all time, especially at this critical election year.”

“We will not allow the peace, security and stability of the nation that makes Ghana a beacon on the African continent, to be compromised on the alter of the ambitions of any political party or presidential candidate. It will not happen.”

The Law House, a ten-storey edifice adjacent to the High Court complex, was officially commissioned by the President and will serve as the new office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice.

The project, which began in 2001, was revived in January 2023 and boasts modern facilities, including conference rooms, office spaces, parking lots, and an eating area.

