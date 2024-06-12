Samuel Appea-Danquah, the flagbearer of Yellow Ghana, has unveiled his youth-centred policies ahead of the 2024 general elections.

In an interview on Channel One TV‘s Face to Face with Umaru Sanda Amadu, Apea-Danquah promised to empower young entrepreneurs with a $1,000 interest-free investment, fostering innovation and job creation among Ghana’s youth.

This initiative aims to support and nurture the next generation of leaders and drivers of economic growth.

He indicated that graduates and individuals aged 23 years will be given these opportunities to establish start-ups.

“There are a lot of things we can do for the youth. I have taken my time to put together some of the most detailed policy documents you could ever find with any political party.

One of my policies which I think we actually need to implement now is the investment and entrepreneurship allowance. It’s part of our universal welfare system that we want to establish. And what we are saying is that anyone who completes the tertiary institution, either when you hit the age of 23 years or you complete, whichever one comes first.

He emphasised, “So that those who don’t attend tertiary institutions are not left out. Whichever comes first, you will be given a grant of GHC10,000, an amount of $1,000, free of charge, which will make a huge difference.”

