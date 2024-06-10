The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has begun a three-day tour of the Ashanti Region as part of campaign activities ahead of the 2024 general elections with a massive walk.

Ahead of that, he met members of the Ashanti Regional House Chiefs at the party’s regional executives.

He also paid a courtesy call on the Black Stars on Sunday ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic match later on Monday.

Speaking at the event, GFA President Kurt Okraku thanked Dr Bawumia for his role in getting the Black Stars logistical help on its trip to Mali.

“Today marks an important day for us as football people as we get ready to battle out with the Central African Republic in a very important World Cup qualifier. Despite his heavy schedule, despite the fact that he has to be somewhere at this point in time, he has decided to pass through to wish your good selves and ourselves the best of luck as we get ready.”

“Your excellency, your team did a good job against Mali, winning 2-1 and with your support, we are here in Kumasi for the next match,” he stated.

