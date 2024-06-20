Professor Joshua Alabi, the campaign manager for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, says the failure of the Akufo-Addo government makes the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia less of a threat to the NDC’s victory in the upcoming general elections.

Professor Alabi argues that the economic theories of Vice President Bawumia have not yielded any positive outcome to warrant the trust of voters.

Speaking to Citi News following his reappointment as the campaign manager for the NDC’s 2024 campaign, Professor Alabi said Bawumia and the NPP are no match for John Dramani Mahama.

“If you have somebody who promised people one village, one dam and you don’t see it, One constituency, one million dollars, you don’t see it, One child, one chocolate, you don’t see it. One child, one laptop, you don’t see it, and these are practical things. You don’t even see anything moving on, then Ghanaians have had enough of Dr. Bawumia and his economic theory.

“We all know the performance of John Dramani Mahama when he was in office, the massive infrastructural development he did. I am very confident that we will get our flagbearer to the seat of government.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital