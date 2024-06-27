Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has stated that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), lacks the credibility to lead Ghana as President.

Kwetey emphasised that as an integral part of the current government, Bawumia is complicit in its failures and cannot distance himself from the administration’s shortcomings, making him unfit to assume the highest office in the land.

Fifi Kwetey vehemently criticised Dr. Bawumia and the government for refusing to take responsibility for their economic mismanagement and failing to apologise to Ghanaians for the crisis they have created.

He expressed shock that Dr. Bawumia continues to promise transformative changes in key sectors, yet has failed to address the existing challenges, instead waiting to be elected President before implementing reforms. A move Fifi Kwetey sees as a clear indication of incompetence and lack of political will.

During an interview on The Point of View on Channel One TV, Fifi Kwetey asserted that the credibility of the NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, far surpasses that of Dr. Bawumia, highlighting the former’s track record of achievements and commitment to delivering on promises, in stark contrast to the latter’s unfulfilled pledges.

“So, it that takes courage, it takes principle. We’re talking about the flagbearer of NPP, who actually is the head of the economic management team. Who has been at the heart of governance, who’s still promising what we call heaven, when he’s in power and capable of resolving the problem. Who’s promising that when he comes, he will resolve e-levy, you’re in power, resolve the e-levy. No, when I come, I’m going to resolve the e-levy.

“The taxes, when I come, I’m going to bring flat rate, oh really? You’re in power, you have the capacity to do it now, you’re in power you can do so many things. He’s still promising heaven when he has the capacity to be able to do it now and initiate.

“So, it’s not just about having been there on that part of Mahama, but it’s simply, about the difference in character. It’s about nobility, it’s about honour. Mahama has it, whereas the flagbearer of NPP absolutely has none,” he told host Bernard Avle.

Fifi Kwetey emphasised that the upcoming election will be decided by the credibility of the presidential candidates, rather than the empty rhetoric being peddled by Dr. Bawumia.

“This election is not about ideas, it’s going to be about values, principles, and track record anchored on credibility. This election is not about talk, anyone can talk,… talk is cheap, any crook, or liar can come up with ideas.

“The real essence of leadership is the capacity to be able to have the principle to say things and mean them. To be able to say this is what we want to do and even if you don’t achieve it, people do know that you actually meant it, not to deliberately lie to them and you don’t even have what we call the humility to apologise when things go wrong.

