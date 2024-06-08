The Communications Officer of the Bawumia Campaign Team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has stated that the 2024 general elections will be based on trust, which the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama lacks.

Mr. Aboagye says the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is the ideal candidate to turn around Ghana’s economic fortunes and not Mahama, who he said was a failure as president.

Speaking in an interview with Selorm Adonoo on ChannelOne TV‘s current affairs programme, The Big Issue, the former Akuapem North MCE said that there is nothing new that John Dramani Mahama will do for Ghana upon his return as president.

He said the former president would be appraised based on things he did during his tenure as president, which he said were failures and hardships unleashed on the people of Ghana.

“It is not that John Mahama is coming to build a new Ghana. He has been president before and a lot of people will be in for a shock come December 7 and we have been on the ground and we are listening to the sentiments of the people and we are going to work with that.”

“We are going to appraise Mahama based on what he was able to do as president and he is going to be held accountable. Bawumia has not been president before and we are going to look at the two of them, who we can trust to take us into the future, I do not doubt that the people of Ghana have no trust in John Mahama because of the way he handled and led us when we had difficulties.”

