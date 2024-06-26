Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Communications for the Bawumia Campaign Team, has expressed optimism that the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will emerge victorious in the 2024 general elections.

Aboagye believes that Ghanaians have resolved to give Dr. Bawumia the opportunity to lead the country, signalling a new era of leadership and development

During an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Face to Face on Channel One TV, Miracles Aboagye stated that the Ghanaian electorate is ready to allow Dr. Bawumia to showcase his leadership capabilities.

He noted that Mr Mahama, Dr Bawumia’s main rival, was previously given a chance to lead the country, and now the citizens believe it’s Dr. Bawumia’s turn to demonstrate his abilities and vision for the nation.

“I can tell you that the people are resolved to allow Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to also show what it is that he can also do and deliver to this country. The people’s conviction is that we have a choice between Dr Bawumia and a former President [Mahama], Dr Bawumia has never been President before, he’s the Vice President. But between him and the former President, the difference is the former President has been a Vice President before.

“So, they both ticked that box and then he [Mahama] came to us and said I’m a spare driver, give me an opportunity to be a driver. And let me show you what I can do, and we actually listened, and he became President.

“The people feel that let us allow another citizen, another Ghanaian, to show us what he can also do in his capacity as a President. And that is what is inspiring us going into the second phase of our campaign.”

When questioned about how Dr. Bawumia would refute the NDC’s claims that he is complicit in the country’s economic woes and that his promises are untrustworthy, Aboagye dismissed these assertions as “lose and weak”

He countered by asking why Mahama, who failed to deliver on his promises during his presidency, is now seeking another term in office, implying that Mahama’s credibility is equally in question.

“First of all, that coinage from the NDC is weak. It has no leg, it’s wobbling. The fact then also is that I’m John Mahama, I was a President, and I didn’t do the things I was supposed to do. I have come to you to vote for me to do all the things that I didn’t do,” he pointed out.

Vice President Dr. Bawumia has been actively campaigning across the country, seeking the presidency in the upcoming elections.

However, he has not yet announced his choice for a running mate, a decision that is highly anticipated by the public and political analysts alike

