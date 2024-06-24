A nationwide survey organised by Research Trust Ltd, a group linked to the popular NPP think tank, Danquah Institute (DI) and led by Hayford Mensah Ayerakwa has pronounced Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) as the running mate preferred by executives of the NPP to break the 8 in the upcoming 2024 elections.

The survey was organised over a three-week period in all sixteen (16) administrative regions as part of the NPP flagbearer’s nationwide tour.

A total of 140 constituencies were sampled for the survey using factors such as the total number of constituencies in the region, with a higher consideration for regions where NPP had more votes in 2016 and 2020.

Research Trust interviewed four (4) constituency executives and three (3) polling station executives from randomly selected polling stations resulting in a total of 560 constituency-level data and 720 polling station-level interviews.

According to the group’s survey, the respondents by an overwhelming 92% agreed that the next running mate of the NPP should come from the Ashanti Region.

When asked who in the Ashanti Region can better support the flagbearer as a running mate, NAPO led with 70% votes from respondents amidst nine (9) other competing names. The results were as follows:

1. Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh – 70%

2. Hon. Frema Osei Opare – 10%

3. Hon. Yaw Osei Adutwum -9%

4. Hon. Henry Kwabena Kokofu -7.4%

5. Hon. Bryan Acheampong-1.2%

6. Hon. Naa Toshie Addo-1%

7. Hon. Joseph Osei Owusu-0.6%

8. Hon. Asamoah Boateng-0.4%

9. Prof. Mrs. Rita. Akosua Dickson-0.4%

NAPO scored very high on all the indicators including popularity and marketability of the candidate (81%), someone who could face the NDC boot for boot (78%), someone who understands grassroots politics (78%), and a known party faithful (71%).

The research group further observed that if the NPP intends to ‘break the 8’ in the 2024 general elections, the choice of a running mate will be crucial, and while the masses at the polling station play no role in the selection of a running mate, they are the people that prosecute the party’s agenda and therefore their voices must be taken into consideration.

The survey is the latest to confirm NAPO’s lead in the race for running mate of the NPP, following widely circulated reports of a similar lead in another survey by the National Investigation Bureau (NIB).

