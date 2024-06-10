The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has promised to pay living allowances to paramount and divisional chiefs as well as queen mothers if he is elected president.

He said this will help empower them to support the government’s business.

The Vice President insisted that his administration would give traditional authorities the needed financial support to make their activities effective for national development.

Dr Bawumia made the remarks when he met members of the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs as part of his campaign tour on Monday.

“I want to amend section 63 (D) of the Chieftaincy Act to empower the chiefs to help the government to govern this country. It will help all of us. We need to empower the chiefs to help the government and empowering the chiefs is not only to change the law.

“But to financially resource the chiefs. If we don’t financially resource the palaces of the chiefs, they can’t do the work we want them to do.

“So my manifesto team has looked at all of it. We are saying that we have to pay living allowances to the paramount chiefs and not stop there but to the divisional chiefs and the queen mothers so that we can have a complete chieftaincy institution that is empowered to help government,” he stated.

