Mrs Lordina Dramani Mahama, the former first lady, has emphasised unity and collaboration among the National Democratic Congress (NDC) members for the benefit of the party in the December polls.

During her engagement with the NDC’s Northern regional and constituency executives in Tamale on Friday, she encouraged the members to resolve any internal conflicts and concentrate on the success of John Mahama and the NDC’s parliamentary candidates in the upcoming 7th December elections.

She highlighted the importance of forgiveness within the party ranks, stating, “If someone offends you, think about John Mahama and forgive the person.”

In the spirit of the upcoming Eid ul-Adha, Mrs. Mahama extended her best wishes to all Muslim participants and distributed gifts in celebration of the holiday.

Ali Adolf, the NDC’s Northern Regional Chairman, expressed his optimism about Mahama’s prospects in the presidential race and committed to a vigorous campaign to win all eighteen parliamentary seats in the region.

The meeting was well-attended by regional and constituency executives from all eighteen constituencies, as well as Members of Parliament.

This visit marked Mrs Mahama’s third regional tour, following her visits to the Savanna and Bono East Regions.

