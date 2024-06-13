Nana Ohene Ntow, Senior Campaign Advisor to independent presidential candidate Alan Kyerematen, has called on Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Jean Mensa, to heed the concerns of Ghanaians and enhance the commission’s performance.

Ohene Ntow’s remarks come amidst numerous complaints about the EC’s recent performance, including issues with Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits and errors in data published during the limited voter registration exercise.

The voter transfer process has also been plagued by challenges, raising concerns about the commission’s readiness for the 2024 polls.

In an interview on Channel One TV’s ‘Cituation Room’, Ohene Ntow urged Jean Mensa to listen to the grievances of the public, including those from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He encouraged her to address these concerns and ensure that her performance is deemed satisfactory by all.

“I have heard just too many accusations, especially from the NDC, but sometimes also from the general public, people who are not directly involved in the electioneering process.

“Mrs Jean Mensa is a very personal friend and professional colleague, we’ve worked over the years so when I heard she was going to be the Electoral Commissioner, I thought that was a good idea because this was a woman who has been very deeply involved in the democratic progress and development of Ghana.”

“But it appears that there are few complaints so I would ask her to pay attention to these complaints and then make sure that at the end of the day, people who are judging, and watching your performance will be comfortable and objective about you.”

