John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has committed to implement a scheme that will benefit master craftsmen and women if he is elected in the 2024 general elections.

He explained that this programme will assist craftsmen in training apprentices and provide artisans with financial support and start-up equipment.

Mahama emphasised that his administration will focus on technical and vocational education.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, June 13, the NDC flagbearer expressed his admiration for the diligent artisans in the local communities he visited on his journey to Sawla and Wa.

“I had an incredibly exciting experience on my way to Wa earlier today. Between Sawla and Wa, I made a few whistle-stops to interact with some passionate, hardworking artisans in the local communities.

“Their unwavering support and tireless dedication to their craft are not only awe-inspiring but even more the “appropriate technology” being used to serve their clients. Another reason why my government will prioritise technical and vocational education, implement a scheme to support master craftsmen and women to train apprentices and support artisans with funds and start-up equipment.”

He shared that the enthusiasm and dedication of these artisans provide him with “a renewed sense of purpose and drive”, affirming his determination to elevate the country to new heights.

