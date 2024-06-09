The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, brought his campaign to the Canoe Wharf area of the Tema Fishing Harbour on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

He engaged with various operators at the wharf, including traders, fishmongers, fishermen, fish processors, canoe and other equipment owners, and others.

He assured them that his administration would work to revive the fishing industry by ensuring that their essential supplies, such as premix fuel and outboard motors, were delivered to the landing beach committees and chief fishermen.

The NDC leader also promised that artisanal fishing would be excluded from the closed-season policy.

Mahama also emphasised the importance of taking immediate steps to revive the Ghanaian economy, prevent inflation, and collaborate to build the Ghana we desire.

