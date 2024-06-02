The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has promised to establish an electric motorbike assembling plant if he wins the 2024 general elections.

He pledged to offer the motorbikes on a hire-purchase basis to commercial motorbike operators, also known as “Okada” riders.

While addressing motor riders in Ashaiman, Mr. Mahama stated, “The good news is that I have spoken with two companies, they are going to open an assembling plant for electric motorbikes. That will be given out on hire purchase, work and pay, then you will pay in bits. Such motors don’t consume petrol, the battery will be charged down.

“When you ride and your battery falls, you can visit the exchange battery centre and then the battery will be taken out and replaced with a new one. You pay a small fee and then you continue with your work.”

He reaffirmed his commitment to legalising the operations of motorbike riders if elected, acknowledging the significant role of motorbike riders.

“We want your support in ensuring the law works, you have to punish your members who will go contrary to the law. Your safety will be the number one thing, you will observe road instructions at all times. Your work is very important.

‘You will be asked to wear reflective jackets so that people will see you from far. Many motorbikers are thieves, so we will register all of you to sniff out the thieves.”

Mr. Mahama also assured that a small portion of the road would be dedicated to motorbike riders when constructing new roads under the next NDC government.

