The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has pledged to reduce the cost of Hajj if he is elected President in the 2024 general elections.

The former President highlighted that the current Hajj fare, which is set at GH¢75,000 was expensive, thus preventing many ordinary Muslims from fulfilling their pilgrimage to Mecca.

He made this commitment during the Eid prayers with the Ahlussuna Wal-Jamah Muslim group at the forecourt of the State House in Accra on Sunday.

“Our pilgrims are in Mecca performing the Hajj. May Allah bring them safely home to us. Those who have been able to go are the privileged ones because we have had fares at GH¢75,000.

“It is very difficult for the ordinary Muslim to perform the Hajj but Insha Allah if we win in this election and we come into government, we are going to work to reduce the Hajj fare so that everybody can go,” he stated.

John Mahama also stressed the need for fathers to be appreciated for their efforts in the midst of the current economic hardships.