The flagbearer of the National Democratic Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has announced his intention to dismantle several government projects deemed wasteful, including the widely pursued ‘One Village, One Dam’ initiative.

Mahama emphasised that reallocating funds from these projects would enable significant investments in ventures that could bolster the nation’s economic growth and generate substantial revenue.

The former president highlighted the urgent need for strategic financial decisions and fiscal discipline in light of the ongoing economic challenges.

He criticised the current administration for failing to reduce government expenditure and focusing predominantly on revenue generation without addressing the root causes of financial inefficiencies.

He pledged that should he emerge the victor in the upcoming December 7 general elections, all wasteful ventures and initiatives will be thrashed and funds relocated to more profitable ones.

“This government made many mistakes and we find ourselves in this crisis again and we need to cut down expenditure. This government is not willing to cut expenditure. In a crisis, you slash expenditure and increase revenues.

“All they are doing is increasing revenues but without reducing expenditure. We are going to eliminate all those wasteful projects; One Village, One Dam and all those things that they spent billions on so that we can use that money in the more productive sectors to make the economy grow again. Like Planting for Food and Jobs.”

