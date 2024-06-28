A political scientist at the University of Ghana, Dr Abdul-Jalilu Ateku, has advised Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Energy Minister, to address his perceived arrogant demeanour and work on his traits if he is to succeed as running mate to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr Ateku’s comments come after Dr Opoku Prempeh was proposed as running mate, sparking criticism over his suitability due to the ongoing power outages and his perceived arrogance.

The Energy Minister had challenged critics to publish their load-shedding timetables, a move seen as disrespectful by many, including NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama.

Dr Ateku, in an interview on Channel One TV, emphasised the importance of personal characteristics, such as communication style and demeanour, in winning voter support.

He noted that Dr Opoku Prempeh’s posture and choice of words may be compared unfavourably to those of the NDC’s running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, who is seen as calm and composed.

“It’s very important qualities or personal characteristics or certain traits that you have. Based on this some people will not vote for you, you know we are from a certain background, Ghanaian background we are expected to know how to speak and all that, and some of the choices of words are very, very key because people will look at your posture, your demeanour when you are communicating and all that.”

