Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Energy and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, is widely preferred among members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be a running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the 2024 general elections.

Dr Opoku Prempeh affectionately called NAPO secured 76.27% of the responses from executives polled, making him the leading candidate for the position of running mate to Dr. Bawumia.

This was revealed through a nationwide comprehensive survey conducted by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), between June 12 to June 14, 2024.

The survey, according to NIB, targeted NPP delegates, including national, regional, constituency, and polling station executives, utilising the party’s delegates album to ensure a representative sample. The survey polled 5116 party executives.

Trailing behind him is Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education and MP for the Bosomtwe, who garnered 10.16% of the responses from the polled executives.

The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, secured 3.38%, the Chief of Staff Frema Osei-Opare garnered 3.34%, Joseph Osei-Owusu, MP for Bekwai also had 2.27%.

The survey stated that other notable personalities the delegates consider as potential running mates include Apostle Opoku Onyinah, former Chairman of the Pentecost Church of Ghana, and Bryan Acheampong, the Minister of Agriculture and MP for Abetifi Constituency.

The NIB in its survey explained that Dr. Opoku Prempeh is highly preferred as the best pair for Dr. Bawumia due to his popularity and strong connections with the grassroots of the party.

“His nomination for the position of running mate resonates well with the grassroots. This will potentially foster party unity essential for enhancing Dr. Bawumia’s chances, particularly in the Ashanti region, a stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).”

According to the NIB’s survey, there is a strong consensus that the running mate should be selected from the Ashanti region, the world bank of the elephant family.

