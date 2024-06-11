Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has dismissed claims that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has lost touch with the people of the Ashanti Region, the party’s stronghold.

According to him, the warm reception received by the NPP’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, during his recent visit to the region is a testament to the party’s enduring popularity.

Addressing traders at the Kejetia Market, Mr Agyapong urged the people of the Ashanti Region to vote massively for Dr Bawumia, emphasising that the NPP remains the party that prioritises Ghana’s development.

He highlighted the achievements of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government, including the implementation of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy, which has benefited many students.

Agyapong, a businessman and politician, cautioned against the alternative, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which he described as “dangerous.”

He advised the people to be mindful of the NDC’s record and urged them to be careful not to be deceived by false promises.

“I’m a businessman and I’m a politician so I know about both politics and business. I know there is hardship now but when you are going to vote, the alternative party which is the NDC is not an option, they are very dangerous.

“So you people should be very careful. When they wanted to introduce free SHS, it was 38 cedis but under the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government, we’ve paid fees to the extent of buying uniforms for your kids.”

“Even in developed countries, the government does not purchase uniforms for students. So I urge all of you that even the developed countries are experiencing economic crisis so don’t be allowed to be deceived because you know what they did during their governance. So I will urge all of us to support Bawumia.”